Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,484,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,364,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,535,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,908,000 after purchasing an additional 335,492 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,246,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,787,000 after purchasing an additional 200,261 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners Price Performance

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $52.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.34 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

