Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 132.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 319,772 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

