Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $31,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000.

IBMP opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

