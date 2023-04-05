Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $36,000 in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.20 million. Research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

NEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $8.90 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.49.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.