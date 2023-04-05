Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $61,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

