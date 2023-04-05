Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PROS by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,642,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PROS by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 3.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in PROS in the third quarter worth about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,958.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE PRO opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $34.75.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.17 million. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

