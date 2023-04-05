Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $146,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,024,000 after buying an additional 1,214,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,294,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,969,000 after buying an additional 55,380 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.14.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

