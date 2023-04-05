Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

