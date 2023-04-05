Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000.

SPYD opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

