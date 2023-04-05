Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $10,696,893.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,258,702.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,532 shares of company stock worth $17,217,762. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WESCO International Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $142.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.27. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.00 and a 200-day moving average of $136.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Featured Stories

