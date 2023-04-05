Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK stock opened at $142.89 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,579.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total transaction of $271,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,634.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

