Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 144 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MYR Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in MYR Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group stock opened at $123.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $74.77 and a one year high of $130.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.02.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MYRG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,177,800.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,452,519.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,903.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,177,800.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,452,519.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,681 shares of company stock worth $4,278,651 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

