Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,111 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Motors Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

