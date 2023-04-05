Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 345 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 252,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,113,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 98,883 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at $898,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $60.75. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,500.83 and a beta of 0.88.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $79,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $197,892.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $79,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,231 shares of company stock worth $1,120,988. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

