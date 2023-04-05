Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 371 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,080,000 after acquiring an additional 927,692 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 2,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after buying an additional 301,511 shares during the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 33.5% during the third quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 970,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after buying an additional 243,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,219,000 after buying an additional 236,406 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 105.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $49.64.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PGNY. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,504,595.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,816 shares of company stock worth $7,735,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

