Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,865 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after acquiring an additional 352,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pearson by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after buying an additional 172,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pearson by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after buying an additional 397,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pearson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 84,354 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSO opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. Pearson plc has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.74) to GBX 915 ($11.36) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.90) to GBX 1,230 ($15.28) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.18) to GBX 940 ($11.67) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,017.86.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

