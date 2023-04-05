Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 71 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 499,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,959 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHTR opened at $348.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.16. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $572.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.77.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

