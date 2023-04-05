Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 978 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EQT by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 181,453 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,876,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of EQT by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,606,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.16. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

