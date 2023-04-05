Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Umpqua by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

