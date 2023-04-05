Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 42,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.