Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Gap Up to $97.62

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $97.62, but opened at $117.00. Heska shares last traded at $117.00, with a volume of 397,366 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSKA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Heska Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at Heska

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heska

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.62 per share, for a total transaction of $645,875.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,760.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Heska by 245.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 29.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the third quarter worth $4,061,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the third quarter worth $3,346,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Heska in the third quarter worth $880,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

