HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,946 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $287.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.34. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.86.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.