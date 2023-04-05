Hixon Zuercher LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 24,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of -385.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.