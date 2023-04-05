HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,989 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 101,743 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

Insider Activity

HP Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.