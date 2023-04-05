Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 526.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411,044 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026,123 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.92% of Hudbay Minerals worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBM. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

