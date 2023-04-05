Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $49,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $503.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $495.95 and a 200-day moving average of $508.84. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.87 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

