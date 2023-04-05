IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in IDACORP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE IDA opened at $106.89 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $118.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.62.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

