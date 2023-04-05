Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,664 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after acquiring an additional 562,273 shares in the last quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after acquiring an additional 520,540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 4.0 %

ITW opened at $234.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

