Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 1,586 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $208,336.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,285 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $548,522.85.

On Thursday, March 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 597 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total value of $77,496.57.

On Monday, February 27th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,692 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $1,493,302.24.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $623,950.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $631,750.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,226 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $147,806.56.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $176,884.76.

Shares of PI opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

PI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

