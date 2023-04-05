Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $472,920.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $472,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,406.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Friday, March 24th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,553 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $198,287.04.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total value of $465,920.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,143 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $656,863.96.

On Friday, February 10th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $427,910.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total value of $79,611.74.

On Friday, January 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 563 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $67,875.28.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of PI stock opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.