Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Insider Cathal G. Phelan Sells 1,118 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $146,838.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,209.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.49. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.41.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Impinj by 31.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

