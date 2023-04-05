Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $711,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,910.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $1,502,280.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $540,400.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $237,752.17.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,156 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $91,682.36.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $139.70 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $146.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Duolingo by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 92,031 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.