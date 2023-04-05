Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Sells 6,146 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ryan M. Scott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $136,866.60.
Etsy Price Performance
ETSY stock opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Etsy by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.
Etsy Company Profile
Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
