Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Sells 6,146 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan M. Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Wednesday, January 4th, Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $136,866.60.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY stock opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Etsy by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.