Insider Selling: G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Major Shareholder Sells 437,500 Shares of Stock

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 437,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $446,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 300,000 shares of G Medical Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $219,000.00.

G Medical Innovations Price Performance

NASDAQ GMVD opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G Medical Innovations

About G Medical Innovations

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

