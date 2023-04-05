Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells 7,530 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $340,356.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,258 shares in the company, valued at $644,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,208,865.28.

On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $172,720.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Fitzgerald sold 802 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $30,901.06.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 148 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $5,572.20.

Intapp Price Performance

INTA opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after buying an additional 257,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 240,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Intapp by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on INTA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

