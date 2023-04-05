Insider Selling: Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) CAO Sells 3,297 Shares of Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $108.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 152,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $184,047,000 after acquiring an additional 932,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

