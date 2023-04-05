Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells 3,881 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $247,530.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 8.8% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 17,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Twilio by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Twilio by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 475,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 170,884 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

