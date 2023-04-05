Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells 27,123 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 27,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $570,939.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,223. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 35,766 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $733,918.32.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 5,730 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $109,901.40.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 10,533 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $192,016.59.

On Monday, March 20th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,354 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $42,960.50.

On Friday, March 17th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 30,153 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $551,498.37.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 27,417 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $505,021.14.

On Monday, March 13th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 17,376 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $316,416.96.

On Friday, March 10th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,938 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $53,089.66.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of VERX opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.36 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

