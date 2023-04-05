Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) CFO Sells $399,479.05 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Insulet Stock Performance
Insulet stock opened at $319.91 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $326.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,331.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.57.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 323,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,560,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,476,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,383,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.
Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.
