International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.6 %

IFF stock opened at $90.08 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.