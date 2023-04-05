Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stock Position Reduced by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,020 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 86,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

