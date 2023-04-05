Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,464 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.53% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TAN opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

