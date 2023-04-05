Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 101.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In related news, Director Barry West sold 10,900 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $685,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barry West sold 10,900 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $685,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $612,497.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,631,524.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 880.70 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $65.41.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IRDM. Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

Featured Stories

