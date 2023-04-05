Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $463,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 31,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $18,857,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 117,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple stock opened at $165.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

