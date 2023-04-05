iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Position Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 805.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.32.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

