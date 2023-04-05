iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REM. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1,211.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 289,880 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:REM opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $593.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.63.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

