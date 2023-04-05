iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,379,000 after buying an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,312,000 after purchasing an additional 966,463 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85,079 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,839,000 after purchasing an additional 884,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $104.73 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $122.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

