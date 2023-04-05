iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $275.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $247.38 and a 1-year high of $301.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.13.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

