iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 41,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

