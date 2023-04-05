Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 32.5% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at $1,635,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 37,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.40. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 337,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,644,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,945 shares of company stock worth $14,731,854. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

